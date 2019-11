Bolivia OK’s new vote to replace Morales, but date not set

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s interim president has formalized a law calling for new elections to replace ousted leader Evo Morales, and protests that have gripped the country for more than a month seem to be easing.

The measure promulgated Sunday by interim President Jeanine Áñez doesn’t set a date for the new vote. That will be up to a new electoral tribunal that hasn’t yet been named.

Protests broke out after Morales claimed victory in an Oct. 20 election that international observers said was flawed. He resigned and went into exile on Nov. 10, setting off protests by his backers.

He won’t be allowed to run in the new vote, which will also choose a new Legislative Assembly.

Officials of the interim government say they will charge him with sedition and terrorism.

