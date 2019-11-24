Loading articles...

Bolivia OK’s new vote to replace Morales, but date not set

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, left, and President of the Senate Monica Eva Copa, poses for a picture with a law to hold new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of anti-government protests and violence in which at least 30 people have been killed. Former president Evo Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after an election that the opposition said was rigged. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s interim president has formalized a law calling for new elections to replace ousted leader Evo Morales, and protests that have gripped the country for more than a month seem to be easing.

The measure promulgated Sunday by interim President Jeanine Áñez doesn’t set a date for the new vote. That will be up to a new electoral tribunal that hasn’t yet been named.

Protests broke out after Morales claimed victory in an Oct. 20 election that international observers said was flawed. He resigned and went into exile on Nov. 10, setting off protests by his backers.

He won’t be allowed to run in the new vote, which will also choose a new Legislative Assembly.

Officials of the interim government say they will charge him with sedition and terrorism.

