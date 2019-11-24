Loading articles...

Blue Bombers beat Tiger Cats to win 107th Grey Cup

Last Updated Nov 24, 2019 at 10:19 pm EST

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros is congratulated by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jumal Rolle following the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the 107th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday at McMahon Stadium for their first Grey Cup title since 1990.

Hamilton was the CFL’s top team during the regular season with a 15-3 record. Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7.

More to come

