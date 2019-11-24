Loading articles...

Average US price of gas drops 3 cents per gallon to $2.66

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 3 cents per gallon (3.8 litres) to $2.66 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday retail gas prices may continue to drop a few more pennies in late November as gasoline demand decreases when the work commute is interrupted by the holiday season, combined with seasonally inclement weather.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $2.96 per gallon and premium is $3.20.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.89 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.07, down a fraction of a penny.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB Lakeshore approaching Jameson, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more