Loading articles...

Authorities ID 3 killed in Florida crash with Amtrak train

JUPITER, Fla. — Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead Sunday as 58-year-old Valery Jo Rintamaki of West Palm Beach; and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano and 10-year-old Trystan Prestano, both of Wellington.

Their exact relationship was not disclosed.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach.

Their vehicle was on a crossing that has no gates but does have railroad signs.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was travelling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.

An investigation continues into the crash.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
SB 404 approaching Bloomington - two right lanes blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more