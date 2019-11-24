Loading articles...

3 men wanted in carjacking investigation

Toronto police are looking for three suspects in connection with a carjacking investigation.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign in the area of Finch Avenue West and Senlac Road on Friday just after 3:30 p.m.

It’s alleged he was struck from behind by a dark-coloured SUV. The victim got out of his vehicle to assess the damage.

Three men got out of the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim. They demanded his car keys and cellphone before getting in his vehicle and driving away.

The dark-coloured SUV was also driven away by the suspects.

The stolen vehicle is described as black four-door 2015 Mercedes Benz S5A with the licence plate CHRJ 747.

The suspect with the gun is described as a 18-25-year-old man, five foot nine or 10 inches, 145-150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black balaclava and a sports jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

