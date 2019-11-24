3 men wanted in carjacking investigation

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are looking for three suspects in connection with a carjacking investigation.
Investigators say a 56-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign in the area of Finch Avenue West and Senlac Road on Friday just after 3:30 p.m.
It’s alleged he was struck from behind by a dark-coloured SUV. The victim got out of his vehicle to assess the damage.
Three men got out of the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim. They demanded his car keys and cellphone before getting in his vehicle and driving away.
The dark-coloured SUV was also driven away by the suspects.
The stolen vehicle is described as black four-door 2015 Mercedes Benz S5A with the licence plate CHRJ 747.
The suspect with the gun is described as a 18-25-year-old man, five foot nine or 10 inches, 145-150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black balaclava and a sports jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.