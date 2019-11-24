Loading articles...

2 found dead in Kentucky home after explosion; 4 injured

CAMPTON, Ky. — Police say a weekend explosion and fire at a home in Kentucky have left two people dead and four others injured.

Kentucky State Police Sgt. Bret Kirkland told WLEX-TV the explosion occurred Saturday in Wolfe County near the rural community of Campton.

Kirkland said two bodies were found in the basement of the home. The bodies have been sent to a coroner for identification and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.

Information from: WLEX-TV, http://www.wlextv.com

The Associated Press

