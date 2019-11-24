Loading articles...

1 man in critical condition after stabbing outside Brampton home

Last Updated Nov 24, 2019 at 8:24 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

A man is in hospital after a stabbing outside a Brampton residence on Sunday evening.

Peel police responded to a call in the area of Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive around 7:20 p.m.

The adult male victim was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come

 

