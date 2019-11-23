Loading articles...

Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) defends during the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Minutes after the end of an NBA game, the Utah Jazz’s home arena has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to head outside because of a suspicious package. Outside the arena, reporters were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Players immediately headed for the exits to get in their cars, or the Warriors’ team bus. Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was still in his uniform as he left.

