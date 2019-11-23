Loading articles...

US security adviser says world silent on China camps

HALIFAX — President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser is criticizing what he says is silence from the rest of the world over China’s confinement of more than 1 million Muslims in reeducation camps.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien also questioned Saturday whether the rest of the world will stand up if Beijing carries out a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown on the pro -democracy protests in Hong Kong.

O’Brien met with journalists and was interviewed by a moderator at the Halifax International Security Forum.

O’Brien’s comments come as China and the United States are locked in a trade war. Dolkun Isa, a Uighur whose mother died in one of the camps, says Trump has been silent on China’s treatment of minority Uighurs. But O’Brien says the Trump administration has spoken out on it.

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from EB 401 at Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more