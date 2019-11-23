Loading articles...

Turkey says car bomb in northeast Syria kills at least 3

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s Defence Ministry says a car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town along the border with Turkey, killing 3 civilians.

The ministry said Saturday that more than 20 people were injured in the explosion in an industrial zone of Tal Abyad. The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack.

Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.

Turkey-backed fighters captured the city from Kurdish-led fighters in October.

Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in Syria’s north, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Ankara views those Kurdish fighters as terrorists.

The same Kurdish fighters were the United States’ main partner in combating the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:18 AM
One lane is now open on the EB 401 at Highway 6.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more