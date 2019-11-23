Loading articles...

Toronto police unable to find man reportedly swinging axe around downtown

Last Updated Nov 23, 2019 at 9:23 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say they weren’t able to find a man who had reportedly been walking around the downtown area and swinging an axe.

They say the man was yelling at people on Saturday evening and striking garages with the large axe.

They say he then started swinging it at transit poles.

Const. David Hopkinson says the man had been moving through the downtown area fairly quickly.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say they called off the search at about 9 p.m. — several hours after the man was last spotted.

