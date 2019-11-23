Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top lawmakers reach agreement on spending as deadline nears
by Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 5:48 pm EST
WASHINGTON — Negotiations on a package of spending bills to fund the federal government have produce a key breakthrough, though considerably more work is needed to wrap up the long-delayed measures.
Top lawmakers of the House and Senate Appropriations committees on Saturday confirmed agreement on allocations for each of the 12 spending bills, a step that allows negotiations on the $1.4 trillion budget bundle to begin in earnest to try to pass the measures by a Dec. 20 deadline.
The measures would fill in the details on this summer’s hard-won budget and debt deal.
The talks come as the Democratic-controlled House is driving toward impeaching President Donald Trump, whose demands for billions of dollars more for additional wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed the process.
Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
