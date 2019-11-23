Loading articles...

Top lawmakers reach agreement on spending as deadline nears

WASHINGTON — Negotiations on a package of spending bills to fund the federal government have produce a key breakthrough, though considerably more work is needed to wrap up the long-delayed measures.

Top lawmakers of the House and Senate Appropriations committees on Saturday confirmed agreement on allocations for each of the 12 spending bills, a step that allows negotiations on the $1.4 trillion budget bundle to begin in earnest to try to pass the measures by a Dec. 20 deadline.

The measures would fill in the details on this summer’s hard-won budget and debt deal.

The talks come as the Democratic-controlled House is driving toward impeaching President Donald Trump, whose demands for billions of dollars more for additional wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed the process.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

