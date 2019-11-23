Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thousands expected to rally against German far-right protest
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 4:56 am EST
BERLIN — The governor of a northern German state has urged citizens to join a rally against a far-right protest in Hannover.
Lower Saxony’s Stephan Weil asked people to rally against a protest Saturday by the far-right NPD party, which is marching to intimidate journalists who have reported critically about the nationalist party.
Hannover police had tried to ban the NPD from protesting, but a court decided late Friday that the far-right protest can go ahead.
Some 100 far-right protesters are expected Saturday while about 2,000 counter-demonstrators said they’d come to rally for press freedom and show their support for the embattled journalists.
The NPD had advertised their march by posting a picture online of a broadcast journalist who has done in-depth reporting about the far-right scene in Germany.
The Associated Press
