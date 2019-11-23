Loading articles...

Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Papua region

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong and shallow earthquake has hit Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.1 quake struck Saturday evening at a depth of just 10 kilometres (6 miles). Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

The Associated Press

