Scheer's top 2 aides out weeks after election loss

Andrew Scheer’s Chief of Staff and Director of Communication are no longer working for the Conservative leader in the weeks following the election.

Chief of Staff Marc-Andre Leclerc announced on Twitter on Saturday morning that he is retiring from federal politics after 10 years.

The tweet read “I want to thank Mr. Scheer for his trust and the opportunity to play a major role … 2020 will be the year of new projects and new adventures.”

Director of Communications Brock Harrison also announced his time with the Office of the Leader of the Opposition was over on Facebook.

In a long post, Harrison called it a “short, intense and life-changing experience.”

“I also want to thank Andrew Scheer for allowing me the privilege of serving him, our party, and our country.” read Harrison’s post. “I wish nothing but success to my former colleagues in the months ahead. We all poured ourselves into this campaign, and while I am part of changes that had to be made, I hope you all continue on with your eyes on the prize.”

More to come