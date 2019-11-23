Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Man in car matching Illinois suspect’s shoots self
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 12:02 pm EST
EDINA, Minn. — Authorities say a man driving a car matching that of a suspect wanted in the killings of his ex-wife and her husband in Illinois shot himself during a standoff with police near Minneapolis.
The Star Tribune reports that police in Edina responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a tip regarding a wanted suspect and found an armed man sitting in a white Nissan Versa hatchback. Police say a negotiator tried to talk with the man, but he shot himself. His condition wasn’t known as of Saturday morning.
Although authorities didn’t disclose the man’s identity, they said his vehicle matched the description of one driven by 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, of Edina.
Ermak is suspected in last Sunday’s killings of his ex-wife, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove.
