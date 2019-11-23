Loading articles...

Police: Man in car matching Illinois suspect’s shoots self

EDINA, Minn. — Authorities say a man driving a car matching that of a suspect wanted in the killings of his ex-wife and her husband in Illinois shot himself during a standoff with police near Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports that police in Edina responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a tip regarding a wanted suspect and found an armed man sitting in a white Nissan Versa hatchback. Police say a negotiator tried to talk with the man, but he shot himself. His condition wasn’t known as of Saturday morning.

Although authorities didn’t disclose the man’s identity, they said his vehicle matched the description of one driven by 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, of Edina.

Ermak is suspected in last Sunday’s killings of his ex-wife, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid, in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

