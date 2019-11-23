Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police discover $2M worth of meth, arrest Las Vegas suspect
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 6:23 pm EST
LAS VEGAS — Nevada authorities have arrested a Las Vegas man after police suspect he was in possession of about $2 million worth of methamphetamine.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say 35-year-old Israel Tellez-Nava was arrested Thursday on Interstate 40 in Kingman by detectives during a traffic stop.
Authorities say detectives noticed bundles of the drug in plain view when they looked in the car’s window.
Detectives say a search of the vehicle turned up boxes containing 43 pounds (20 kilograms) of meth estimated at more than $1.9 million.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Tellez-Neva who could comment on the allegations.
Tellez-Nava is being held on felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
The Associated Press
