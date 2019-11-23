Loading articles...

Pakistan summons Norway’s ambassador over burning of Qur’an

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Norway’s ambassador to convey the deep concern of the government and Pakistani people over the recent burning of Islam’s holy book by a Norwegian man that was caught on video.

In Saturday’s statement, the ministry said: “Such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world.”

The statement demanded action against the person in the city of Kristiansand who desecrated the Qur’an at an anti-Islam rally last week. Pakistan’s reaction comes after video surfaced on social media showing a non-Muslim man burning the book.

In the video, a Muslim youth is seen jumping over a fence and kicking the person burning the Qur’an. The incident drew nationwide condemnation, with many Pakistanis praising the youth as a hero for defending the Qur’an.

The Associated Press

