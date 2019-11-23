Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oil from Brazil spill washes up in Rio de Janeiro state
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 9:23 am EST
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian Navy says it has found small bits of crude oil on a beach in Rio de Janeiro state, the 11th state to be affected by a mysterious and massive oil spill.
Authorities reported Saturday finding very small quantities of the black tar —300 grams— but its arrival on a beach in the highly touristic state of Rio is symbolic.
The Navy confirmed the oil collected Friday was “compatible” with that found in other states.
Authorities have retrieved more than 4,000 tons of oil thus far. The thick, viscous substance first showed up early September and has since polluted more than 720 beaches, rivers and mangroves, hurting fishing and tourism.
Authorities have described the spill as one of the country’s worst environmental disasters and say more might be coming.
The Associated Press
