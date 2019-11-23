Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 26 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.

The Canadian Press

