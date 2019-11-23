Negotiations continue as CN Rail strike enters fifth day

Round-the-clock negotiations continue as the C-N Rail strike enters its fifth day.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he understands that Canadians are both inconvenienced and stressed by the strike, but the best way to resolve the dispute is through collective bargaining.

He says legislation would be both undesirable, and would take longer to get workers back on the job.

The strike could cost the Canadian economy up to 2.2-billion-dollars if it lasts through the end of the month.