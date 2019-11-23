Loading articles...

Mexicans hit streets to demand end to violence against women

ECATEPEC, Mexico — The women walk barefoot on hot asphalt, clothed in shreds of organza in pastel shades of pink and yellow, the murder victim’s favouritecolours.

They perform a ceremony Saturday in honour of Briseida Carreño, one of the many women killed in a country where violence against women is prevalent and justice for victims is elusive. On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female.

Mexico City’s mayor issued a gender alert this week for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico’s 31 federal entities have declared emergencies over the issue.

Activists want more action and are planning demonstrations to mark Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Women.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 at Winston Churchill, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more