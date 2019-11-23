Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexicans hit streets to demand end to violence against women
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 5:01 pm EST
ECATEPEC, Mexico — The women walk barefoot on hot asphalt, clothed in shreds of organza in pastel shades of pink and yellow, the murder victim’s favouritecolours.
They perform a ceremony Saturday in honour of Briseida Carreño, one of the many women killed in a country where violence against women is prevalent and justice for victims is elusive. On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female.
Mexico City’s mayor issued a gender alert this week for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico’s 31 federal entities have declared emergencies over the issue.
Activists want more action and are planning demonstrations to mark Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Women.
