Man living in Milwaukee bunker appears in court on 2 charges
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 4:49 pm EST
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who was living in an underground bunker that contained a stash of weapons is facing two felony counts.
Forty-one-year-old Geoffrey Graff appeared in court Saturday on charges of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barrelled shotgun. Commissioner Cedric Cornwall set his cash bail at $20,000.
The bunker measured 8 feet (2.4 metres) deep, 8 feet (2.4 metres) wide, and 20 feet (6.1 metres) long. Authorities say a search of the underground encampment yielded two shotguns, a pistol, a long rifle, and a bow with snowplow stakes for arrows. It also had a grill, propane tanks, a generator and various power tools.
Graff allegedly told authorities he had been using the bunker for at least seven years.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3. It wasn’t immediately clear if Graff has an attorney.