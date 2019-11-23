Man in his 80s critically injured in hit-and-run

A man in his 80s is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

Police were called to Humewood Drive and St. Clair Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

A driver believed to be in a blue SUV fled the scene.

The victim was found unconscious on the ground and was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he remains. Police have not yet provided an update on his condition.

Officers are now searching for the suspect vehicle and anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident to contact police.