Loading articles...

Man facing impaired driving, firearms charges after being stopped at R.I.D.E. check point: police

Last Updated Nov 23, 2019 at 4:15 pm EST

Peel police seized this weapon at roadside impaired driving spot check on Nov. 23, 2019. (CREDIT: PEEL REGIONAL POLICE)

A Toronto man has been charged after Peel Police said they stopped a man for allegedly driving impaired at a Mississauga RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint early Saturday morning.

Police said they were conducting the spot check in the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road at around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Officers had arrested a driver for allegedly driving impaired– but later found a loaded weapon. Police did say what kind of weapon was seized during the arrest, but a photo supplied by police shows a small handgun with ammunition.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with various firearms offences and impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams.

The man was held for a bail hearing and appeared in Brampton court on Saturday.

 

||||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from EB 401 at Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more