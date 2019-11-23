Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man facing impaired driving, firearms charges after being stopped at R.I.D.E. check point: police
by News Staff
Posted Nov 23, 2019 4:15 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 23, 2019 at 4:15 pm EST
Peel police seized this weapon at roadside impaired driving spot check on Nov. 23, 2019. (CREDIT: PEEL REGIONAL POLICE)
A Toronto man has been charged after Peel Police said they stopped a man for allegedly driving impaired at a Mississauga RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint early Saturday morning.
Police said they were conducting the spot check in the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road at around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred.
Officers had arrested a driver for allegedly driving impaired– but later found a loaded weapon. Police did say what kind of weapon was seized during the arrest, but a photo supplied by police shows a small handgun with ammunition.
Police said a 27-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with various firearms offences and impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams.
The man was held for a bail hearing and appeared in Brampton court on Saturday.