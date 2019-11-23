Man facing impaired driving, firearms charges after being stopped at R.I.D.E. check point: police

A Toronto man has been charged after Peel Police said they stopped a man for allegedly driving impaired at a Mississauga RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint early Saturday morning.

Police said they were conducting the spot check in the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road at around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Officers had arrested a driver for allegedly driving impaired– but later found a loaded weapon. Police did say what kind of weapon was seized during the arrest, but a photo supplied by police shows a small handgun with ammunition.

Police said a 27-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with various firearms offences and impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams.

The man was held for a bail hearing and appeared in Brampton court on Saturday.