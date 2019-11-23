Loading articles...

Man faces impaired driving charge after crash that injured passenger

Durham Police vehicle. Image Credit: TWITTER/@DRPS

Durham police say they’ve laid an impaired driving charge after a crash that sent a man to hospital with a serious head injury.

Investigators say the single-vehicle crash took place yesterday afternoon in Oshawa.

They allege a pickup truck lost control, drove through a fence onto a local golf course, and then flipped over.

A 57-year-old man travelling in the truck as a passenger was taken to hospital for treatment

Police say they’ve arrested the 34-year-old man driving the truck.

The Whitby man is facing one count of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

