Man, 91, critically injured in collision with vehicle on Lawrence Avenue West

Last Updated Nov 23, 2019 at 9:13 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A 91-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a being struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, police said.

On Nov. 22 at around 1:52 p.m. police said they received a report of a collision on Lawrence Avenue West near Roswell Avenue.

Police said a 51-year-old man was driving eastbound on Lawrence Avenue West. The victim was crossing Lawrence Avenue from the south to the north curb when he was hit by the SUV.

When police arrived, the victim was found to be suffering life-threatening injuries and he was transported to the hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

