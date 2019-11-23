Loading articles...

Louisiana city seeks residents’ help to mark 300th year

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas (op-uh-LOO-suhs) will celebrate its tricentennial in 2020 and the community is being asked to participate.

KATC-TV reports that residents will be able to contribute to creation of a new mural designed to celebrate the city’s 300 year anniversary. The collaborative mural is part of the Celebrate Opelousas 300 activities. Once it’s complete, a digital print will be used for the official poster.

A $2,695 grant from the Acadiana Center for the Arts to Opelousas Tourism will help fund the project.

The project will serve as a preservation tool in sharing information about the city’s history.

Lead artist Jerome Ford has created a design that he calls “Tree of Life.” It features icons and symbols associated with Opelousas’ culture and heritage intertwined with an oak tree’s roots and branches.

