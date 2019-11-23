Loading articles...

Libya’s coast guard intercepts 284 Europe-bound migrants

CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted 284 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Saturday’s statement says the migrants were intercepted in four separate operations off the coastal towns of Zawya, Garabulli and Abu-Kemmash, and the city of Tripoli. The four boats were stopped Wednesday.

The statement says the migrants were handed over to authorities in Tripoli and were taken to detention centres.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem the dangerous sea crossings.

Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centres rife with abuses.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
WB Richmond is BLOCKED at Augusta for downed wires.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Retweeted @leahjohansen: Sunny AND seasonal today... Time to get outside and enjoy it while we can! Tune into @680NEWS this morning - @DeniseWeath…
Latest Weather
Read more