Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn defends neutral stance on Brexit
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 12:34 pm EST
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during a BBC Question Time live debate, in Sheffield, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. ( Jeff Overs/BBC via AP)
LONDON — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is defending his decision to remain neutral in a possible future referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union.
Corbyn said Saturday that he plans to be an “honest broker” in a Brexit referendum rather than urge voters to remain in the EU or leave under terms of a new deal he would negotiate if he becomes prime minister after the Dec. 12 election.
He said at a campaign event in Sheffield that “my role as the Labour prime minister would be to ensure that is carried out in a fair way … and that I will carry out the result of that referendum.”
Corbyn announced Friday night he would be neutral, a position assailed Saturday by Conservatives, Liberal Democratic and Brexit Party figures.
Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit