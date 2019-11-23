Loading articles...

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn defends neutral stance on Brexit

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during a BBC Question Time live debate, in Sheffield, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. ( Jeff Overs/BBC via AP)

LONDON — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is defending his decision to remain neutral in a possible future referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union.

Corbyn said Saturday that he plans to be an “honest broker” in a Brexit referendum rather than urge voters to remain in the EU or leave under terms of a new deal he would negotiate if he becomes prime minister after the Dec. 12 election.

He said at a campaign event in Sheffield that “my role as the Labour prime minister would be to ensure that is carried out in a fair way … and that I will carry out the result of that referendum.”

Corbyn announced Friday night he would be neutral, a position assailed Saturday by Conservatives, Liberal Democratic and Brexit Party figures.

