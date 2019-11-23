Loading articles...

Italian premier: ArcelorMittal will negotiate on steel mill

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference at the end of a meeting with ArcelorMittal's top management, at the Chigi Palace in Rome, late Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Conte says steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to try for a negotiated solution over the fate of a southern Italian steel plant after four-hour-long talks between Conte and ArcelorMittal executives ending Friday before midnight. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)

ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to try for a negotiated solution over the fate of a southern Italian steel plant.

Conte and his economy and economic development ministers held four-hour talks ending Friday before midnight with ArcelorMittal’s top executives.

Union leaders on Saturday insisted that any deal must exclude layoffs.

The French-Indian steelmaker, currently renting the mill, wants out of a contract obliging it to buy the Taranto plant. It cites production concerns and Italy’s removal of immunity from prosecution in case of environmental damage.

Conte said both sides have agreed to seek a delay of next week’s court hearing over the contract dispute. He told reporters: “Let’s allow this negotiation to develop” with the goal of agreeing on an industrial plan using “clean technology.”

The company didn’t immediately comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
One lane has just opened!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Retweeted @leahjohansen: Sunny AND seasonal today... Time to get outside and enjoy it while we can! Tune into @680NEWS this morning - @DeniseWeath…
Latest Weather
Read more