Loading articles...

Israeli PM’s challenger proposes unity government rotation

TEL AVIV, Israel — The chief challenger to Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is proposing to lead a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Blue and White candidate Benny Gantz says Saturday he would head the government for two years and then Netanyahu would lead the following two years — if he is acquitted of corruption charges.

Gantz says it’s the “only way to avoid unnecessary elections that no one wants.”

It was Gantz’s first concrete offer to extract Israel from its political impasse since the country’s attorney general announced Thursday Netanyahu would be indicted.

Netanyahu currently heads a caretaker government after two inconclusive elections. Previous efforts at a power-sharing agreement between the two largest parties failed. Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
All lanes RE-OPENED WB 401 approaching the DVP express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more