IS-linked Philippine militant behind suicide attacks killed
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 3:20 am EST
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine military officials say troops have killed a “high-value” Filipino militant who acted as a key link of the Islamic State group to local jihadists and helped set up a series of deadly suicide attacks in the south that have alarmed the region.
The officials say Talha Jumsah, who used the nom de guerre Abu Talha, was killed Friday in a clash with government forces in the jungles of Patikul town in Sulu province, which has been rocked by three deadly suicide bombings this year. The suicide attacks started with a Jan. 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral that left 23 people dead.
Military officials said Saturday that Talha served as a bomb-making instructor and Arabic translator, and facilitated the transfer of foreign funds for the suicide attacks.
