Iraqi official: Pence visits US troops in surprise Iraq trip

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees prior to a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi official say Vice-President Mike Pence has arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says Pence arrived at the Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar Province in western Iraq on Saturday. U.S. troops are based in the complex.

The visit is Pence’s first to Iraq and comes nearly one year since President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to the country.

It is not immediately known whether Pence will meet with Iraqi officials during his stay.

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

