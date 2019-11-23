Loading articles...

Indian students protest increased housing fees at university

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of students and activists in India’s capital have sung, danced and chanted anti-government slogans as they marched to protest against increased student housing fees at a public university.

During Saturday’s protest in New Delhi, the students chanted slogans such as “Fight, fight, fight for your right to study” and “Keep fighting, keep dying.”

The protest took a jovial turn from last week, when several students clashed with police, sustained injuries, and were detained and charged for destroying public property.

The initial protests last week were mainly by students from Jawaharlal Nehru University, where a new hostel manual aims to increase rent for a single-bed room to more than $8 per month from less than $1 per month earlier. The security deposit more than doubled to more than $160.

The Associated Press

