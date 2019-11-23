Loading articles...

Highway construction suspended for Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Department of Transportation says most construction on the state’s major highways will be suspended as travellers begin their Thanksgiving travel.

NCDOT says in a news release that the work shutdown along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is expected to go from next Tuesday through Monday Dec. 2. There are exceptions where construction makes it unsafe to open all lanes or where a bridge is being replaced.

Officials expect Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the busiest travel time with heavy congestion expected on Interstates 95, 77, 85, 40 and 26. Sunday is expected to be the next big travel day as people head for home.

Drivers can check on the status of the highways before starting their trips by going to DriveNC.gov.

The Associated Press

