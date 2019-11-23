Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harris files papers for South Carolina presidential primary
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 6:50 pm EST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamala Harris has officially signed her papers to be a candidate in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.
Harris signed documents just ahead of a Saturday night round table discussion in Columbia. The California senator is stumping in the state in what her campaign is calling a “Black Women’s Weekend of Action,” a trip focused on the contingency that comprises the Democratic Party’s most consistent supporters.
Harris joins several other candidates who have filed for the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote. Former Vice-President Joe Biden signed his paperwork Friday during a stop in Abbeville. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have already filed.
The deadline is Dec. 4.
