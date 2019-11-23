Loading articles...

Former Iowa governor says Biden has ‘heart of a president’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Winterset, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack is endorsing Joe Biden, saying his personal losses give him the “the capacity to comfort” and “the need to heal” a divided nation.

During a rally in Des Moines on Saturday, Vilsack says the former vice-president is best able to win the upper Midwest, key to Democrats in 2020.

Vilsack says the deaths of Biden’s first wife and infant daughter decades ago and his older son’s death from cancer in 2015 make him “a man with empathy, and a man who has the heart of a president.”

Vilsack, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture, served with Biden in the Obama administration.

Biden, the early favourite for Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, has gradually slipped behind Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Vehice fire on the NB 427 ramp to WB Dundas.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more