Embattled Russian track president Dmitry Shlyakhtin resigns

MOSCOW — The president of the Russian track and field federation has resigned two days after he was accused of obstructing an anti-doping investigation using fake medical documents.

Dmitry Shlyakhtin has told an emergency federation conference in Moscow that he is stepping down. He was already provisionally suspended pending a full hearing on the charges from the Athletics Integrity Unit.

A politically well-connected regional sports minister, Shlyakhtin took office in January 2016 pledging to overturn Russia’s suspension from international track events due to widespread doping.

Nearly four years later, the suspension is still in place. World Athletics, formerly known as the IAAF, said Friday that Russia could be expelled altogether following the new charges against Shlyakhtin and senior officials.

A successor is due to be appointed Saturday.

