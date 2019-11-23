Man dead following shooting in Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East area

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East area Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive for a report of sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police said emergency crews attempted to revive the victim, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police said they continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.