Colombia maintains heightened military presence in capital

Soldiers patrol downtown Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the nation's capital Friday amid continuing unrest following a massive march a day before that brought tens of thousands to the streets during a nationwide strike. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

BOGOTA — Authorities in Colombia are maintaining a heightened police and military presence in the nation’s capital following two days of unrest.

Gen. Luis Navarro said at a news conference Saturday that 7,000 officers remain dispersed around Bogota to “guarantee security.”

President Iván Duque ordered a seldom-used curfew in Bogota Friday evening as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a mass protest.

An estimated 250,000 Colombians took the streets around the nation Thursday in a protest that started off peacefully but ended in scattered clashes.

Duque has promised to begin a “national conversation” aimed at including students, labour unions and other groups in drafting reforms.

Over 330 people were caught violating Friday’s curfew and about 170 detained.

