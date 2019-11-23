Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colombia maintains heightened military presence in capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 1:57 pm EST
Soldiers patrol downtown Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Colombian President Iván Duque ordered a curfew in the nation's capital Friday amid continuing unrest following a massive march a day before that brought tens of thousands to the streets during a nationwide strike. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
BOGOTA — Authorities in Colombia are maintaining a heightened police and military presence in the nation’s capital following two days of unrest.
Gen. Luis Navarro said at a news conference Saturday that 7,000 officers remain dispersed around Bogota to “guarantee security.”
President Iván Duque ordered a seldom-used curfew in Bogota Friday evening as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a mass protest.
An estimated 250,000 Colombians took the streets around the nation Thursday in a protest that started off peacefully but ended in scattered clashes.
Duque has promised to begin a “national conversation” aimed at including students, labour unions and other groups in drafting reforms.
Over 330 people were caught violating Friday’s curfew and about 170 detained.