Bonduelle salads recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some Bonduelle brand salads are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The products involved include Bonduelle’s Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham, Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon and Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken.

They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and possibly other provinces and territories, and have best before dates of either Oct. 29 or Oct. 31, 2019.

The salads in question should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

So far there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 23, 2019.

 

 

The Canadian Press

