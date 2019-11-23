Loading articles...

Bolivia Senate approves new presidential election

Senators approve a bill on holding new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of anti-government protests and violence in which at least 30 people have been killed. President Evo Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after an election that the opposition said was rigged. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s Senate has approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales.

The bill passed Saturday doesn’t set a date.

The election is a key step to pacifying a nation that has been in upheaval since an Oct. 20 vote in which Morales claimed to have won an outright victory. That prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10 at the army’s suggestion. Then Morales’ own supporters took to the streets in protest.

Officials say at least 32 people have died.

The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served two consecutive terms as president. Morales’ rejection of such a rule was a key issue in protests against him.

The measure now goes to the lower house.

The Associated Press



