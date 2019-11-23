Loading articles...

Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, presidential salary

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee's top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state's Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state's office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK — Michael Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That’s according to senior aides who offered new details Saturday about the New York billionaire Democrat’s plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg “cannot be bought.” He added that Bloomberg “has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start.”

Bloomberg created a presidential campaign committee this week that has already reserved more than $30 million in television ads to begin running Sunday across several primary states.

The moves, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflect his concern that the current Democratic field is not well-positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION - WB QEW approaching Erin Mills, two left lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Retweeted @leahjohansen: Sunny AND seasonal today... Time to get outside and enjoy it while we can! Tune into @680NEWS this morning - @DeniseWeath…
Latest Weather
Read more