Authorities: man accused of kidnapping killed by police

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina district attorney says a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her at gunpoint had died after being shot by law enforcement officers following a three-hour standoff.

District Attorney Jon David told reporters that Lance Edward Smith died Friday evening at a local hospital.

David said a woman was taken hostage by the suspect, leading to the standoff, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies. After Smith released the victim, David said, the man fired at officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. No officers were injured.

David said the State Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the police-involved shooting.

The Associated Press

