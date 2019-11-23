Loading articles...

Argentine bishop says he’ll return to face sex allegations

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis says he’ll return voluntarily to Argentina to respond to prosecutors’ accusations of sex abuse.

The canon law lawyer for Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta issued a statement Saturday that the monsignor will return to Argentina on Monday and will fully co-operate with authorities.

Attorney Javier Belda Iniesta also noted that Argentine judges had denied prosecution requests for an international arrest warrant.

Zanchetta has been formally accused of “aggravated continuous sexual abuse” of two seminarians, charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He has denied the charges.

The Zanchetta case is particularly grave for Francis, given the pope was aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by his onetime protege two years before Zanchetta resigned from his Argentine post.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from EB 401 at Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:45 PM
Is anyone else missing the double digit temps like us? Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says we WON'T be seeing those w…
Latest Weather
Read more