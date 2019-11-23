Loading articles...

3 injured in crash on Hwy. 401 in North York

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

Three people have been injured in a crash overnight on Highway 401 in North York.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS they were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Leslie.

Two people were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a third was taken to hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this point.

More to come

