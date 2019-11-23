Loading articles...

2nd arrest in disappearance of UFC fighter’s stepdaughter

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter’s stepdaughter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press by email Saturday that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

He told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV that Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham.

On Wednesday, a Lee County judge ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample after prosecutors said a male’s DNA was found in Blanchard’s car.

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

The Associated Press

