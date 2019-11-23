Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 boys shot to death outside California elementary school
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2019 8:24 pm EST
UNION CITY, Calif. — Police say two boys were fatally shot outside an elementary school.
They say the shootings of the boys, ages 11 and 14, took place early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School, the East Bay Times reports.
The newspaper says callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire at 1:26 a.m. Authorities say that when officers arrived, they found the boys.
New Have Unified School District Superintendent John Thompson says in a statement that the victims were minors.
Thompson and a district spokesman say the boys attended schools in the district.
Police say one of the victims died at the scene while the other died in an ambulance on the on the way to a hospital.
No arrests have been made in connection with the killings.
The Associated Press
