Vatican’s Caritas vows better screening after Africa abuse

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican’s Caritas Internationalis charity has vowed to improve its vetting process after its recently removed country director for the Central African Republic reportedly turned out to have a criminal conviction for child sexual abuse.

CNN reported that Caritas removed the Rev. Luk Delft only after the broadcaster confronted the Belgian priest and his Salesian order with evidence of his 2012 conviction in Ghent for abuse and child pornography possession, and allegations he had continued to abuse once posted to Africa.

In a statement Friday, Caritas said it was “saddened and outraged” by the report and was assisting its local office to investigate the allegations. It said it was working to improve its safeguarding process and had asked its national organizations “to vet their governance, staff, volunteers and international staff.”

The Associated Press

